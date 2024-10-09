ukenru
Brazilian judge overturns ban on X after fulfilling Musk's demands

Brazilian judge overturns ban on X after fulfilling Musk's demands

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16192 views

A Brazilian judge has lifted the ban on social network X after Elon Musk agreed to the court's demands. The ban was imposed in August 2024 due to the refusal to delete accounts of right-wing radicals.

A Brazilian judge has lifted the ban on social network X after Elon Musk's demands were met. This is reported by The Hill, according to UNN.

Details

This happened after Elon Musk agreed to the court's demands, including blocking some accounts and paying fines.

The judge announced the immediate lifting of the ban and ordered the relevant authorities to ensure that access to the platform is unblocked for all Brazilians within 24 hours. A representative of X Global Government Affairs expressed pride in bringing the platform back to the country, emphasizing that access to it is important for tens of millions of users.

The ban on X was imposed in August 2024 due to the company's refusal to delete accounts of right-wing radicals who spread disinformation, as well as due to insufficient legal presence in Brazil. According to Digital 2024, there were about 22 million X users in the country.

Julia Kotwicka

