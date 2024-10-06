Brazilian Supreme Court claims that Elon Musk's company X paid fines to the wrong bank

In late August, social network X was blocked in Brazil. To continue working, fines were paid, but the Supreme Court claims that the company paid them to the wrong bank. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Friday, October 4, the Supreme Court of Brazil stated that lawyers representing social media platform X had not paid fines to the relevant bank. This, in turn, postponed the decision on whether to allow the tech company to resume providing services in Brazil.

The payment of the fine, which X's lawyers claimed the company had paid correctly, is the only outstanding measure required by the court to allow X to operate in Brazil again.

In particular, earlier on Friday, Company X, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, filed a new request to resume its services in Brazil, stating that it had paid all fines.

In response to the request, Supreme Court Judge Alexander de Moraes demanded that the payment be transferred to the right bank (the name is not specified).

He also ruled that once the fines are settled, the Brazilian Attorney General will give his opinion on the recent requests from Legal Group X, which is seeking to reopen the platform in the country.

Elon Musk may become the first trillionaire by 2027

Following Moraes' decision, on the same day, October 4, X's lawyers again asked the court to allow them to resume operations in Brazil. They denied that the company had paid the fines to the wrong account and said they did not see the need to consult with the attorney general before lifting the ban. According to their statement, the company paid $5.24 million in fines.

Reuters also recalled an event a week earlier. In particular, after the company changed course in recent weeks and began to comply with the Supreme Court's orders, including blocking accounts under investigation, on September 26, it also asked the court to allow it to resume service in Brazil.

However, Moraes ruled at the time that X still needed to pay fines of more than $5 million before the restriction would be lifted.

Recall

In August of this year, Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered the immediate suspension of social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) in the country after the company failed to comply with a court order to appoint a legal representative in Brazil.