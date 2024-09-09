ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Elon Musk may become the first trillionaire by 2027

Elon Musk may become the first trillionaire by 2027

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11349 views

According to Informa Connect Academy, Elon Musk could become the world's first trillionaire by 2027. His fortune is growing by 110% annually, and Tesla's value may exceed $1 trillion next year.

American businessman Elon Musk may become the world's first trillionaire in the next three years. This is stated in a new report by Informa Connect Academy, UNN reports with reference to the Daily Mail

Details 

 Currently,  according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $251 billion.  However, a new report by Informa Connect Academy says that Musk's wealth is growing at a staggering average rate of 110 percent per year. 

If this trend continues, he could become the world's first trillionaire in the next three years, the report says.

Musk's loan to buy Twitter was the worst deal for banks since the financial crisis - WSJ21.08.24, 13:21 • 20721 view

The report titled “The Trillionaires Club 2024” estimates the market value of Tesla's business at $669.3 billion.

It is noted that next year Tesla's value may exceed $1 trillion.

Gautam Adani, 62, founder of the Adani Group, will become the second person to reach trillionaire status.  This will reportedly happen the year after Musk, in 2028, if his annual growth continues at 123 percent.

Jensen Huang, chairman of the technology company Nvidia, and Indonesian energy and mining magnate Prajogo Pangetsu are also projected to become trillionaires by 2028.

Bernard Arnault, the head of LVMH Moet Hennessy Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and the third richest man in the world with a fortune of about $200 billion, may cross the trillion dollar mark in 2030, the same year as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The two richest companies, whose wealth  exceeded a trillion dollars, are 

Microsoft with a fortune of $3.4 trillion and Apple with $2.5 trillion. Both tech giants passed the trillion-dollar mark in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Tesla will have the lowest tariff on importing electric cars from China into the EU20.08.24, 17:53 • 19664 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

