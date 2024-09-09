Elon Musk may become the first trillionaire by 2027

American businessman Elon Musk may become the world's first trillionaire in the next three years. This is stated in a new report by Informa Connect Academy, UNN reports with reference to the Daily Mail

Details

Currently, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $251 billion. However, a new report by Informa Connect Academy says that Musk's wealth is growing at a staggering average rate of 110 percent per year.

If this trend continues, he could become the world's first trillionaire in the next three years, the report says.

Musk's loan to buy Twitter was the worst deal for banks since the financial crisis - WSJ

The report titled “The Trillionaires Club 2024” estimates the market value of Tesla's business at $669.3 billion.

It is noted that next year Tesla's value may exceed $1 trillion.

Gautam Adani, 62, founder of the Adani Group, will become the second person to reach trillionaire status. This will reportedly happen the year after Musk, in 2028, if his annual growth continues at 123 percent.

Jensen Huang, chairman of the technology company Nvidia, and Indonesian energy and mining magnate Prajogo Pangetsu are also projected to become trillionaires by 2028.

Bernard Arnault, the head of LVMH Moet Hennessy Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and the third richest man in the world with a fortune of about $200 billion, may cross the trillion dollar mark in 2030, the same year as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The two richest companies, whose wealth exceeded a trillion dollars, are

Microsoft with a fortune of $3.4 trillion and Apple with $2.5 trillion. Both tech giants passed the trillion-dollar mark in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Tesla will have the lowest tariff on importing electric cars from China into the EU