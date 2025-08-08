$41.460.15
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines list
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Borodianka changes status: a resolution has been registered in the Rada

Kyiv • UNN

742 views

 • 742 views

The settlement of Borodianka, Kyiv Oblast, will receive city status. The corresponding draft resolution was registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on August 7, 2025.

The settlement of Borodianka, Kyiv region, will receive city status. The corresponding draft resolution was published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Draft resolution No. 13616 "On classifying the settlement of Borodianka, Bucha district, Kyiv region, as a city" was registered on August 7, 2025. The initiator of the document is Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

Addition

Borodianka is located in the Bucha district of Kyiv region and is the center of the Borodianka settlement community. The population is 13 thousand people, the first mention of the settlement dates back to 1190.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the settlement has suffered numerous destructions. Already on February 26, 2022, Russian troops appeared on the streets of Borodianka and engaged in battles with Ukrainian territorial defense units.

From early March to early April 2022, Borodianka was occupied by Russian troops. It was liberated by the Ukrainian defense forces on April 1, 2022: according to local authorities, 8 multi-story buildings were completely destroyed and 32 were partially damaged. Throughout the community, about 500 private houses were destroyed and another 450 were partially ruined or damaged.

Recall

In Borodianka, Kyiv region, the restored kindergarten "Pinocchio", destroyed by Russian troops, was opened. The institution opened its doors to 80 young pupils.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Borodianka