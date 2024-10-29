Border guards who are discharged from military service will be enlisted in the reserve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Rada takes first step
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the draft law No. 12057 on changes in the State Border Guard Service. After their dismissal, SBGS servicemen will be enrolled in the reserve of the Armed Forces and the intelligence agency.
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted as a basis the draft law on changes in the State Border Guard Service No. 12057, UNN reports.
According to the document, SBGS servicemen who are discharged from military service will be enrolled in the reserve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As stated in the explanatory note, the draft law proposes to amend the Law of Ukraine "On the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine" to provide for the possibility of enrolling dismissed military personnel of this body into the reserve of the intelligence agency of the central executive body that implements state policy in the field of state border protection.
In addition, it is proposed to replace the title of the Law of Ukraine "On Intelligence Agencies of Ukraine", which has lost its force, with the title of the current Law of Ukraine "On Intelligence".
