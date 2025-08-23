Border guards showed the destruction of weapons and equipment of the occupiers near Vovchansk

Fighters of the "Hart" border brigade used FPV drones to hit an enemy cannon, mortar, and large-caliber machine gun at firing positions near Vovchansk. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, informs UNN.

Details

The post accompanying the video states that the events took place in the South Slobozhansky direction.

Two vehicles and elements of the occupiers' communication and drone control systems were also destroyed - the report says.

Recall

Recently, fighters of the 5th separate assault Kyiv brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit an enemy tank and destroyed a quad bike, a cannon, and enemy infantry. The corresponding video was published on the Telegram channel of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a Russian fuel echelon in the Zaporizhzhia region and showed the corresponding video.

