Border guards eliminated about 80 occupiers in a day, one was taken prisoner - Demchenko

Over the past day, units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed about 80 Russian occupiers in various sectors of the front and the state border. Another Russian military personnel was taken prisoner in the Pokrovsk direction. This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Demchenko, border guard units perform tasks both on the state border with Russia and directly on the front line.

Over the past day, units of the State Border Guard Service in various areas where they perform tasks – both on the border with Russia and directly on the front line in various directions – destroyed about 80 occupiers, some were wounded, and another occupier was taken prisoner in the Pokrovsk direction.

In total, over the past day, the enemy's attempts at assault operations were repelled in the Pokrovsk and Vovchansk directions, and the enemy was unable to advance through the positions held by border guards further into our country's territory.

Recall

The number of casualties from Russia's morning attack on Kharkiv increased to 7, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday.

UNN also reported that on the night of March 11, Russians attacked Ukraine with 99 drones, 90 of which were shot down or suppressed, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.