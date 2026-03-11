$43.860.0351.040.33
01:06 PM
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
12:47 PM
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
09:10 AM
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
08:06 AM
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
March 10, 05:36 PM
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
March 10, 03:44 PM
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
March 10, 03:25 PM
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
March 10, 02:11 PM
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
March 10, 12:33 PM
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Border guards eliminated about 80 occupiers in a day, one was taken prisoner - Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1904 views

Over the past day, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine eliminated about 80 Russian military personnel on the front line and border. On the Pokrovsk direction, a prisoner was taken and enemy assault actions were repelled.

Border guards eliminated about 80 occupiers in a day, one was taken prisoner - Demchenko

Over the past day, units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed about 80 Russian occupiers in various sectors of the front and the state border. Another Russian military personnel was taken prisoner in the Pokrovsk direction. This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Demchenko, border guard units perform tasks both on the state border with Russia and directly on the front line.

Over the past day, units of the State Border Guard Service in various areas where they perform tasks – both on the border with Russia and directly on the front line in various directions – destroyed about 80 occupiers, some were wounded, and another occupier was taken prisoner in the Pokrovsk direction.

In total, over the past day, the enemy's attempts at assault operations were repelled in the Pokrovsk and Vovchansk directions, and the enemy was unable to advance through the positions held by border guards further into our country's territory.

Recall

The number of casualties from Russia's morning attack on Kharkiv increased to 7, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday.

UNN also reported that on the night of March 11, Russians attacked Ukraine with 99 drones, 90 of which were shot down or suppressed, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine
Kharkiv