Border guards effectively eliminated an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group in southern Ukraine, video

In the southern direction, border guards destroyed an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group that tried to penetrate Ukrainian positions. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to the State Border Guard Service, the movement of the enemy DRG was detected in time by aerial reconnaissance. After confirming the target, border guards struck with FPV drones, as a result of which the sabotage and reconnaissance group was eliminated.

In addition, during the operation, antenna equipment and a disguised electronic warfare device of the occupiers were destroyed.

