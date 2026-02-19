Border guards effectively eliminated an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group in southern Ukraine, video

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 650 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 1908 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM • 2594 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 11597 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 12323 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 22080 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
09:20 AM • 23548 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 24174 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 23334 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18019 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
3.3m/s
70%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia has begun ideological indoctrination of "white-collar workers" - Center for Countering DisinformationFebruary 19, 05:31 AM • 15567 views
General Staff: Russian troops lost 830 soldiers and 406 UAVs on February 18February 19, 05:44 AM • 10285 views
Large-scale drug network uncovered in special operation "Rubicon", 104 detained in Ukraine and abroad - Prosecutor General KravchenkoVideoFebruary 19, 08:18 AM • 15427 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared11:15 AM • 18387 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 13339 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 3364 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 11597 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 22080 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared11:15 AM • 18491 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 38501 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Jeffrey Epstein
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM • 8020 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 13422 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 22223 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 30284 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 31397 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Nord Stream

Border guards effectively eliminated an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group in southern Ukraine, video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Antenna equipment and a camouflaged electronic warfare system of the occupiers were also eliminated.

Border guards effectively eliminated an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group in southern Ukraine, video

In the southern direction, border guards destroyed an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group that tried to penetrate Ukrainian positions. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the State Border Guard Service, the movement of the enemy DRG was detected in time by aerial reconnaissance. After confirming the target, border guards struck with FPV drones, as a result of which the sabotage and reconnaissance group was eliminated.

In addition, during the operation, antenna equipment and a disguised electronic warfare device of the occupiers were destroyed.

Recall

Drone pilots of the State Border Guard Service in the south of Ukraine hit an enemy boat, a ground robotic complex, a communication antenna, and a video surveillance camera. The State Border Guard Service continues to effectively reduce the enemy's capabilities.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine