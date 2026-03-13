Border guard received new suspicion for bribe to avoid combat missions - OGP

Law enforcement officers have notified a border guard of suspicion after he offered an improper benefit for a transfer to a "quiet" place. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The suspect was previously notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine).

At that time, he was remanded in custody with an alternative bail of UAH 500,000, which he posted.

As the investigation further established, the serviceman decided to influence his own service. In late February 2026, he offered the deputy head of the personnel department of the border detachment an improper benefit for a transfer to a border outpost, where he could avoid direct participation in combat missions but receive additional payments.

On March 5, 2026, he handed over 1,900 US dollars to the official, after which he was detained by law enforcement officers.

The border guard was notified of suspicion of offering an improper benefit to an official (Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction provides for imprisonment for a term of four to eight years with or without confiscation of property.

At the request of the prosecutor's office, he was remanded in custody without the right to post bail.

Recall

The State Bureau of Investigation completed investigative actions against a serviceman of the State Border Guard Service who offered men illegal exit from Ukraine to Romania. The offender faces up to 8 years in prison.