Bohdan Zmiy, creator of the robotic demining machine "Zmiy", has died
Kyiv • UNN
Bohdan Zmiy, founder of ROVER TEK LLC and one of the developers of the robotic demining machine "Zmiy", has tragically died. His contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities became a symbol of ingenuity and resilience.
Ukrainian engineer Bohdan Zmiy, founder of ROVER TEK LLC and one of the developers of the robotic demining machine "Zmiy", tragically died. His contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities became a symbol of the country's ingenuity and resilience. This was reported by the Sheptytska City Council, UNN reports.
On October 26, Bohdan Zmiy, our compatriot, Ukrainian engineer, founder and head of ROVER TEK LLC, and one of the creators of the robotic demining machine "Zmiy", tragically died.
As stated, Bohdan Zmiy made a significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. His developments have become a symbol of Ukrainian ingenuity and resilience.
"Kind, sincere, smiling": Anastasiia Masliy and her mother died in Kyiv due to the Russian attack on October 2626.10.25, 18:05 • 13880 views