Ukrainian engineer Bohdan Zmiy, founder of ROVER TEK LLC and one of the developers of the robotic demining machine "Zmiy", tragically died. His contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities became a symbol of the country's ingenuity and resilience. This was reported by the Sheptytska City Council, UNN reports.

As stated, Bohdan Zmiy made a significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. His developments have become a symbol of Ukrainian ingenuity and resilience.

