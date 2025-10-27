$42.000.10
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 31330 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 45890 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 37704 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 41144 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 39545 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 42047 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36924 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34805 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28601 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Publications
Exclusives
Bohdan Zmiy, creator of the robotic demining machine "Zmiy", has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4594 views

Bohdan Zmiy, founder of ROVER TEK LLC and one of the developers of the robotic demining machine "Zmiy", has tragically died. His contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities became a symbol of ingenuity and resilience.

Bohdan Zmiy, creator of the robotic demining machine "Zmiy", has died

Ukrainian engineer Bohdan Zmiy, founder of ROVER TEK LLC and one of the developers of the robotic demining machine "Zmiy", tragically died. His contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities became a symbol of the country's ingenuity and resilience. This was reported by the Sheptytska City Council, UNN reports.

On October 26, Bohdan Zmiy, our compatriot, Ukrainian engineer, founder and head of ROVER TEK LLC, and one of the creators of the robotic demining machine "Zmiy", tragically died.

- the message says.

As stated, Bohdan Zmiy made a significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. His developments have become a symbol of Ukrainian ingenuity and resilience.

"Kind, sincere, smiling": Anastasiia Masliy and her mother died in Kyiv due to the Russian attack on October 2626.10.25, 18:05 • 13880 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Ukraine