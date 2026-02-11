Boeing plans record 737 aircraft production ramp-up to 63 units per month

$43.030.02
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
08:12 PM • 8476 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 13135 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 16640 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 16203 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 14936 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 18209 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 23498 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 15959 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 26097 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
IOC responded to Ukrainian skeleton racer regarding the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 Olympics: what was allowed and what was forbiddenPhotoFebruary 10, 03:05 PM • 5580 views
Turkey stated it might join the nuclear arms race due to IranFebruary 10, 05:07 PM • 3438 views
Poplavsky leaves the post of rector of the University of CultureFebruary 10, 05:21 PM • 7592 views
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effectFebruary 10, 05:32 PM • 2992 views
Georgia "patiently" awaits restoration of relations with US after Vance ignored Tbilisi - AFPFebruary 10, 06:14 PM • 3258 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 19260 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 26097 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 23681 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 40057 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 47859 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
J. D. Vance
Timur Mindich
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Belgium
Bohodukhiv
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 20764 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 22617 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 22382 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 48253 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 50054 views
Technology
Social network
Film
WhatsApp
Tor missile system

Boeing plans record 737 aircraft production ramp-up to 63 units per month

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Boeing plans to increase 737 aircraft production to 63 units per month, preparing a new assembly line and hiring staff. This is expected to ensure stable growth in production rates to restore the company's financial health.

Boeing plans record 737 aircraft production ramp-up to 63 units per month

Aircraft manufacturing corporation Boeing Co. announced a strategic plan to increase the production of 737 family airliners to 63 units per month in the coming years. The company's management is already preparing a new final assembly line and actively hiring personnel to ensure a stable increase in production rates. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

To implement the plan, Boeing is equipping an additional assembly line at its Everett plant, which is expected to be launched by mid-year. Boeing 737 program manager Kathy Ringgold noted that production should increase by 15% within 18 months.

Last year was a year of stability, and this year is a year of incredible growth

– she emphasized at the industry conference.

Stable production of 737 models is critical for the corporation's financial recovery and debt repayment. The increase in orders forces the company to attract new engineers and mechanics to maintain high work intensity without compromising quality.

Change in corporate strategy

Executive Director Kelly Ortberg is implementing new management principles aimed at transforming Boeing's internal culture. The company urges suppliers to adhere to similar standards to synchronize the entire production chain. Such measures are intended to guarantee supply reliability amid an ambitious transition to record volumes of civil aviation production. 

Airbus begins sales of extended A220 aircraft version30.01.26, 03:49 • 4791 view

Stepan Haftko

Technologies
Technology
Boeing 737
Boeing
Bloomberg L.P.