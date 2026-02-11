Boeing plans record 737 aircraft production ramp-up to 63 units per month

Aircraft manufacturing corporation Boeing Co. announced a strategic plan to increase the production of 737 family airliners to 63 units per month in the coming years. The company's management is already preparing a new final assembly line and actively hiring personnel to ensure a stable increase in production rates. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

To implement the plan, Boeing is equipping an additional assembly line at its Everett plant, which is expected to be launched by mid-year. Boeing 737 program manager Kathy Ringgold noted that production should increase by 15% within 18 months.

Last year was a year of stability, and this year is a year of incredible growth – she emphasized at the industry conference.

Stable production of 737 models is critical for the corporation's financial recovery and debt repayment. The increase in orders forces the company to attract new engineers and mechanics to maintain high work intensity without compromising quality.

Change in corporate strategy

Executive Director Kelly Ortberg is implementing new management principles aimed at transforming Boeing's internal culture. The company urges suppliers to adhere to similar standards to synchronize the entire production chain. Such measures are intended to guarantee supply reliability amid an ambitious transition to record volumes of civil aviation production.

Airbus begins sales of extended A220 aircraft version