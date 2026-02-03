Boeing and GE discover technical malfunction in new 777X aircraft engines

Photo:

Boeing and GE Aerospace are facing a new technical problem concerning the durability of the GE9X engine seal, designed for the flagship 777X airliner. A potential defect was discovered during routine inspections, prompting engineers to begin analyzing the need for redesign and modernization of components during future maintenance. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

The problem concerns the wear resistance of seals, which is critical for the operation of aircraft engines, especially in extreme temperatures and dusty conditions characteristic of the Middle East. Despite the discovered defect, Boeing management assures that this will not affect the certification schedule.

The GE9X engines themselves were certified back in 2020, but are now undergoing an additional inspection program directly on the aircraft wing.

Importantly, while we are working on this issue, we are continuing our certification flight tests. And we do not expect this to affect our 2027 results. – said Boeing Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg during an earnings conference.

Risks to delivery schedule and financial implications

Emirates airline, the largest customer of the 777X model, has already warned the manufacturer about the unacceptability of any initial malfunctions during operation.

For Boeing, which has already postponed initial deliveries to 2027 due to certification delays and reported a loss of $4.9 billion for the third quarter, any new technical obstacles pose serious financial risks. Currently, GE Aerospace engineers are determining the scope of corrective actions to ensure that safety and quality systems meet the high standards of the aviation industry.

