Boeing and GE discover technical malfunction in new 777X aircraft engines

"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capital
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
AFU eliminated 760 occupiers and over 50 artillery systems within a day
In Zaporizhzhia region, occupiers conducted mass inspections and interrogations of their own employees due to data leaks
Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurred
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to apply
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Fedir Venislavskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipro
Odesa Oblast
Kharkiv
United States
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectations
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is known
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at Grammys
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their career
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearing
Heating
Social network
Technology
Shahed-136
Financial Times

Boeing and GE discover technical malfunction in new 777X aircraft engines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3624 views

Boeing and GE Aerospace have encountered a durability issue with the GE9X engine seal for the 777X airliner. This will not affect the certification schedule but may have financial implications for Boeing.

Boeing and GE discover technical malfunction in new 777X aircraft engines
Photo:

Boeing and GE Aerospace are facing a new technical problem concerning the durability of the GE9X engine seal, designed for the flagship 777X airliner. A potential defect was discovered during routine inspections, prompting engineers to begin analyzing the need for redesign and modernization of components during future maintenance. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The problem concerns the wear resistance of seals, which is critical for the operation of aircraft engines, especially in extreme temperatures and dusty conditions characteristic of the Middle East. Despite the discovered defect, Boeing management assures that this will not affect the certification schedule.

Airbus begins sales of extended A220 aircraft version30.01.26, 03:49 • 4713 views

The GE9X engines themselves were certified back in 2020, but are now undergoing an additional inspection program directly on the aircraft wing.

Importantly, while we are working on this issue, we are continuing our certification flight tests. And we do not expect this to affect our 2027 results.

– said Boeing Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg during an earnings conference.

Risks to delivery schedule and financial implications

Emirates airline, the largest customer of the 777X model, has already warned the manufacturer about the unacceptability of any initial malfunctions during operation.

For Boeing, which has already postponed initial deliveries to 2027 due to certification delays and reported a loss of $4.9 billion for the third quarter, any new technical obstacles pose serious financial risks. Currently, GE Aerospace engineers are determining the scope of corrective actions to ensure that safety and quality systems meet the high standards of the aviation industry.

Boeing 737 MAX 10 approved for second phase of testing despite technical issues10.01.26, 05:17 • 4827 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Associated Press
Boeing