Body of second victim of Russian air strike found under rubble in Sumy

In Sumy, the body of a 37-year-old woman was found under the rubble of an enterprise that was hit by a Russian air strike at night, the Sumy regional prosecutor's office said on Friday, UNN reports.

Thus, the number of victims of the Russian air strike on Sumy increased to two.

