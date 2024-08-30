A woman dies in Sumy from injuries caused by a Russian air strike

A woman wounded as a result of an enemy air strike on Sumy died in hospital, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, UNN reports.

The 48-year-old woman died in hospital from her injuries - the prosecutor's office said on social media.

Addendum

According to the investigation, on August 30, at about 01:30, the enemy conducted an air strike on a company in the city of Sumy. It was immediately reported about 9 victims.

Enemy hit enterprise producing baby food packaging in Sumy - prosecutor's office