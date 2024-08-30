Enemy hit enterprise producing baby food packaging in Sumy - prosecutor's office

At night, Russian troops conducted an air strike that injured 9 people at an enterprise in Sumy that produces packaging for baby food, the Prosecutor General's Office reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on August 30, at about 01:30, the aggressor state launched an air strike on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Sumy.

As a result of the enemy attack, an enterprise that manufactures packaging for baby food, juices, household chemicals, etc. was damaged. Firefighting operations are currently underway. It is preliminarily known that nine people were injured - the prosecutor's office said.

