Enemy hit enterprise producing baby food packaging in Sumy - prosecutor's office

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124979 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129484 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212505 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160808 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157286 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144879 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206017 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112605 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193774 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105198 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 97441 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 72565 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104793 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101595 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 58777 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Enemy hit enterprise producing baby food packaging in Sumy - prosecutor's office

Enemy hit enterprise producing baby food packaging in Sumy - prosecutor's office

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15517 views

Russian troops conducted an air strike on a company in Sumy that produces baby food packaging. The attack injured 9 people and damaged civilian infrastructure.

At night, Russian troops conducted an air strike that injured 9 people at an enterprise in Sumy that produces packaging for baby food, the Prosecutor General's Office reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on August 30, at about 01:30, the aggressor state launched an air strike on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Sumy.

As a result of the enemy attack, an enterprise that manufactures packaging for baby food, juices, household chemicals, etc. was damaged. Firefighting operations are currently underway. It is preliminarily known that nine people were injured

- the prosecutor's office said.

9 people wounded as a result of a Russian air strike on a company in Sumy30.08.24, 08:29 • 17839 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

