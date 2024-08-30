9 people wounded as a result of a Russian air strike on a company in Sumy

Russian troops carried out an air strike on an enterprise in Sumy at night, wounding 9 people, the Sumy regional prosecutor's office said on Friday, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, on August 30, 2024, at about 01:30, the enemy launched an air strike on an enterprise in the city of Sumy. According to preliminary data, 9 people were wounded as a result of the occupiers' attack - the prosecutor's office said on social media.

The fire is currently being eliminated.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

