9 people wounded as a result of a Russian air strike on a company in Sumy
Kyiv • UNN
On August 30, at 01:30, the enemy conducted an air strike on a company in Sumy, injuring 9 people. An investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war has been launched, and the fire is being eliminated.
Russian troops carried out an air strike on an enterprise in Sumy at night, wounding 9 people, the Sumy regional prosecutor's office said on Friday, UNN reports.
According to the investigation, on August 30, 2024, at about 01:30, the enemy launched an air strike on an enterprise in the city of Sumy. According to preliminary data, 9 people were wounded as a result of the occupiers' attack
The fire is currently being eliminated.
A pre-trial investigation is underway into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
