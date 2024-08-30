Russian aircraft strike on Sumy: there is a fire and casualties

On Friday night, Russian troops carried out an air strike on the civilian infrastructure of Sumy, a fire broke out, there are preliminary reports of casualties, according to Sumy RMA, UNN reports .

Details

“Last night, the enemy conducted an air strike on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Sumy, which resulted in a fire,” the statement said.

It is reported that during the fire, smoke was observed in some neighborhoods of the city. Residents of the city are asked to close windows and doors tightly and, if possible, not to leave the premises until the consequences of the enemy attack are completely eliminated.

“There are preliminary casualties as a result of the enemy strike,” the RMA said.

All emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences.

Information about the consequences is being clarified.

