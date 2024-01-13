Bodies of two people found in a high-rise garbage bin in Kyiv during a fire

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 41010 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Two bodies were found in a fire in a garbage container in a Kyiv high-rise building; the cause of the fire is under investigation.

In Kyiv, during a fire, rescuers found the bodies of two people in a garbage bin on the first floor of a multi-storey building. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

"On January 13, at 00:14, the Rescue Service 101 received a report of a fire on Ambrose Buchma Boulevard. in the Dniprovsky district of the capital," the statement said.

It is reported that on the spot it was found that there was a fire in the garbage bin on the 1st floor.

"While extinguishing the fire, rescuers found the bodies of two people. The cause and circumstances of the fire will be established by law enforcement," the statement said.

Addendum

In the capital, on Wednesday, January 10, a fire broke out at a car wash in the Bereznyaki neighborhood.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

KyivCrimes and emergencies

