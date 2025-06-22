$41.690.00
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 3776 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Exclusive
June 22, 07:59 AM • 25654 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
June 21, 06:14 PM • 106323 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 108748 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 191523 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 122500 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 136596 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 266318 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 221654 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 95281 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
UNN Lite
Bodies of two dead people have been unblocked from under the rubble of a part of a residential building in Kramatorsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

Rescuers continue search operations in Kramatorsk after enemy shelling. The bodies of two dead people were recovered from under the rubble of a high-rise building, for a total of three dead, four wounded; two more remain under the ruins.

Bodies of two dead people have been unblocked from under the rubble of a part of a residential building in Kramatorsk

In Donetsk Oblast, rescuers continue the rescue operation after enemy shelling. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Vadym Filashkin and the State Emergency Service.

Details

Rescuers pulled the bodies of two deceased from under the rubble of a multi-storey building in Kramatorsk, which the Russians attacked last night.

As of 5:00 PM, the number of victims reached 3 dead and 4 wounded.

It is also indicated that 2 more people remain under the ruins. The rescue operation continues.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, June 22, the enemy struck Donetsk Oblast.

As a result of an air strike on Kramatorsk, a 4-story building was partially destroyed, people may remain under the rubble, and rescue operations are ongoing. In Sloviansk, a private house was destroyed, and a 17-year-old boy was killed.

{{8}}

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kramatorsk
