Bodies of two dead people have been unblocked from under the rubble of a part of a residential building in Kramatorsk

In Donetsk Oblast, rescuers continue the rescue operation after enemy shelling. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Vadym Filashkin and the State Emergency Service.

Details

Rescuers pulled the bodies of two deceased from under the rubble of a multi-storey building in Kramatorsk, which the Russians attacked last night. As of 5:00 PM, the number of victims reached 3 dead and 4 wounded.

It is also indicated that 2 more people remain under the ruins. The rescue operation continues.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, June 22, the enemy struck Donetsk Oblast.

As a result of an air strike on Kramatorsk, a 4-story building was partially destroyed, people may remain under the rubble, and rescue operations are ongoing. In Sloviansk, a private house was destroyed, and a 17-year-old boy was killed.

{{8}}