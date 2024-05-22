Bloomberg: companies may turn off chip machines if China invades Taiwan

Dutch microchip manufacturer ASML has told the United States that it has the ability to remotely disable chip manufacturing equipment in Taiwan by TSMC in the event that China invades the island, Bloomberg reports, citing sources .

Details

We are talking about lithographic machines for working with extreme ultraviolet light (EUV), which TSMC buys from a Dutch company for the production of chips, and is its largest customer.

ASML is the only manufacturer of such equipment, the price of one machine is more than €200 million. The chips created on them are used in the field of artificial intelligence and for military purposes.

China has recently been banned from selling this ASML equipment.

TSMC has previously warned that in the event of an intrusion, its equipment will be disabled. In the Netherlands, they even conducted a simulation of a possible invasion to better assess the risks.

President of Taiwan calls on China to stop intimidation