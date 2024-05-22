ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Bloomberg: companies may turn off chip machines if China invades Taiwan

Bloomberg: companies may turn off chip machines if China invades Taiwan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109552 views

Dutch microchip maker ASML has told the US that it may remotely turn off chip-making equipment at Taiwan's TSMC plant if China invades the island.

Dutch microchip manufacturer ASML has told the United States that it has the ability to remotely disable chip manufacturing equipment in Taiwan by TSMC in the event that China invades the island, Bloomberg reports, citing sources .

Details

We are talking about lithographic machines for working with extreme ultraviolet light (EUV), which TSMC buys from a Dutch company for the production of chips, and is its largest customer.

ASML is the only manufacturer of such equipment, the price of one machine is more than €200 million. The chips created on them are used in the field of artificial intelligence and for military purposes.

China has recently been banned from selling this ASML equipment.

TSMC has previously warned that in the event of an intrusion, its equipment will be disabled. In the Netherlands, they even conducted a simulation of a possible invasion to better assess the risks.

President of Taiwan calls on China to stop intimidation20.05.24, 10:17 • 22949 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsTechnologies
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
taiwanTaiwan
netherlandsNetherlands
chinaChina
Contact us about advertising

Contact us about advertising