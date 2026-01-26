$43.140.03
Popular news
Bloody massacre after a football match in Mexico: unknown assailants shot 11 people, wounded 12

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

In the city of Salamanca, Mexico, armed attackers opened fire on people after a football match, killing 11 and wounding 12, including a woman and a child. The Guanajuato state authorities have launched an investigation, and the city's mayor called the attack "deplorable and cowardly."

Bloody massacre after a football match in Mexico: unknown assailants shot 11 people, wounded 12

In the Mexican city of Salamanca, a group of armed assailants opened fire on people immediately after a football match, killing 11 and wounding 12. Authorities in Guanajuato state have launched a large-scale investigation into the tragedy, trying to establish the motives for this brutal crime. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The attack occurred during a public event, when many spectators were still at the stadium. In addition to the dead, 12 more people were injured, among whom a woman and a child were officially confirmed. Mayor Cesar Prieto called the attack "deplorable and cowardly," emphasizing that the incident was evidence of a deep social breakdown in the region.

Terrorist attack in a Syrian mosque in Homs: eight dead and dozens wounded in an explosion26.12.25, 15:43 • 3147 views

This incident exacerbates the wave of violence that we, unfortunately, are experiencing in the state, and especially in Salamanca

– said the head of the city.

According to him, the situation remains tense due to constant attempts by cartels to dictate their terms to local self-government.

Unfortunately, criminal groups are trying to subjugate the authorities, which they will not succeed in doing

– added the mayor.

Increased security measures and search for killers

Currently, the prosecutor's office of Guanajuato state, which is considered one of the most dangerous in the country, is coordinating the actions of municipal and federal authorities to protect residents. The main efforts are focused on patrolling the area and pursuing the attackers who fled the scene.

Prieto expressed confidence that law enforcement officers will be able to identify the attackers and bring them to justice.

The culprits will be found

– he emphasized in his address.

Authorities are urging citizens to be vigilant while an operation to search for suspected criminals is underway in Salamanca. 

357 suspected ISIS members detained in Turkey after deadly shootout30.12.25, 13:12 • 4326 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Reuters
Guanajuato
Mexico