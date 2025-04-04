More than 30 bodies were found in secret graves on the border with Guatemala in the state of Chiapas. The discovery is related to
the conflict between the New Generation Jalisco and Sinaloa drug cartels.
In the state of Guerrero, 16 people were killed in clashes between security forces and criminals. In Guanajuato, car bomb
explosions injured three police officers and damaged buildings.
A bus crash on the outskirts of Mexico City killed 18 people and injured 32 others when it overturned on a highway en route from
Guanajuato to Chalma.
Armed assailants killed 16 people and wounded dozens at a Christmas party in a San Jose del Carmen fazenda in Guanajuato, a region
plagued by cartel violence.