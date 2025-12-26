$41.930.22
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
Terrorist attack in a Syrian mosque in Homs: eight dead and dozens wounded in an explosion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

A terrorist attack occurred in the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib mosque in the Syrian city of Homs. Eight people were killed and 18 were injured in the explosion.

Terrorist attack in a Syrian mosque in Homs: eight dead and dozens wounded in an explosion
Photo: Sana

Explosive devices planted inside a religious building in central Syria detonated while people were inside, causing mass civilian casualties. This was reported by Sana, writes UNN.

Details

On December 26, an explosion occurred in the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib mosque in the city of Homs, located in the Wadi al-Dahab district. According to official data from the Syrian Ministry of Health, eight people died as a result of the terrorist act. Another 18 citizens received injuries of varying severity.

Five people arrested in Bavaria for preparing attack on Christmas market14.12.25, 08:30 • 10438 views

All victims were promptly transported to Karam al-Luz Hospital for emergency medical care. Security forces cordoned off the incident area and established a security perimeter around the mosque building.

Investigation and causes of the explosion

The Syrian Ministry of Internal Affairs involved internal security units to collect evidence and identify those involved in organizing the attack. According to preliminary conclusions of experts cited by SANA agency, the cause of the tragedy was explosive devices previously planted inside the premises.

Currently, no terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for the act. Law enforcement agencies continue investigative actions at the scene.

Terrorist attack at a mosque in Nigeria: five dead and dozens injured in Borno State25.12.25, 18:34 • 4864 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Syria