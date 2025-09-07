"Blood Moon" over Ukraine: a unique natural phenomenon observed in various regions

In various regions of Ukraine, a unique natural phenomenon, the first in 7 years, is being observed. This is the so-called "Blood Moon," reports UNN.

Details

Residents of Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Chornomorsk in Odesa region saw a unique phenomenon. According to astrologers, at 8:43 PM, the satellite will be completely hidden in the planet's shadow and will turn dark red.

Additionally

Earlier, UNN reported that on September 7-8, a total lunar eclipse would occur, during which the Moon would acquire a red hue. This rare phenomenon will last over three hours and will be visible to almost 87% of the Earth's population.

