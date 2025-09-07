$41.350.00
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 16164 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 30374 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)
September 6, 07:15 PM • 49492 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 65036 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 96085 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 79912 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
September 5, 04:47 PM • 52209 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 56093 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 76795 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Blood Moon" over Ukraine: a unique natural phenomenon observed in various regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

A rare total lunar eclipse, known as the "Blood Moon," is being observed in Ukraine. This phenomenon, which will last over three hours, is visible in Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Chornomorsk.

"Blood Moon" over Ukraine: a unique natural phenomenon observed in various regions

In various regions of Ukraine, a unique natural phenomenon, the first in 7 years, is being observed. This is the so-called "Blood Moon," reports UNN.

Details

Residents of Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Chornomorsk in Odesa region saw a unique phenomenon. According to astrologers, at 8:43 PM, the satellite will be completely hidden in the planet's shadow and will turn dark red.

Additionally

Earlier, UNN reported that on September 7-8, a total lunar eclipse would occur, during which the Moon would acquire a red hue. This rare phenomenon will last over three hours and will be visible to almost 87% of the Earth's population.

Webb Telescope likely discovered the first galaxy in the Universe07.09.25, 15:52 • 2452 views

