"Blood Moon" over Ukraine: a unique natural phenomenon observed in various regions
Kyiv • UNN
A rare total lunar eclipse, known as the "Blood Moon," is being observed in Ukraine. This phenomenon, which will last over three hours, is visible in Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Chornomorsk.
In various regions of Ukraine, a unique natural phenomenon, the first in 7 years, is being observed. This is the so-called "Blood Moon," reports UNN.
Details
Residents of Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Chornomorsk in Odesa region saw a unique phenomenon. According to astrologers, at 8:43 PM, the satellite will be completely hidden in the planet's shadow and will turn dark red.
Additionally
Earlier, UNN reported that on September 7-8, a total lunar eclipse would occur, during which the Moon would acquire a red hue. This rare phenomenon will last over three hours and will be visible to almost 87% of the Earth's population.
