Webb Telescope likely discovered the first galaxy in the Universe

Astronomers have announced the possible discovery of the oldest galaxy, which emerged 90 million years after the Big Bang. It was recorded by the James Webb Space Telescope, and if the data is confirmed, this discovery could rewrite the history of the Universe's formation. At the same time, scientists warn: the unusual object may turn out to be something else, writes UNN with reference to DailyGalaxy.

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) may have discovered the oldest galaxy ever observed, potentially changing our understanding of how quickly the early Universe began to form complex structures. - the publication states.

The object, named Caputaurus, was described in a preprint on arXiv by astronomer Giovanni Gandolfi and a team from the University of Padua. The discovery was also reported by New Scientist, and it immediately sparked lively discussion. If it can be proven that Caputaurus is indeed a galaxy, then it emerged just 90 million years after the Big Bang – approximately 200 million years earlier than any currently known galaxy. This would mean that we are seeing an object located closer to the very beginning of the Universe's existence than any other known cosmic structure.

The light from Caputaurus has traveled to us for over 13.6 billion years, so we are seeing the object almost immediately after the Big Bang. Astronomers recorded an extremely large redshift (over z=14), which indicates a record age – no confirmed galaxy reaches such a distance in time.

However, there is no confirmation yet. For now, the data is based on photometry, which can be misleading. Caputaurus could turn out to be a star, a dusty object, or even a gravitational lensing illusion, the publication notes. Similar "false alarms" from JWST have happened before.

If the discovery is confirmed, it will change our understanding of the history of the Universe: Caputaurus emerged only 90 million years after the Big Bang, proving that galaxies formed much faster than previously thought.

Next steps in unraveling the mystery

Researchers are now awaiting more precise measurements to accurately determine what Caputaurus is. Instruments like JWST's NIRSpec will be key to the confirmation needed to determine the true nature of this object. If confirmed, it could force astronomers to revise their assumptions about the timing and mechanisms of galaxy formation.

Until then, Caputaurus remains one of the most intriguing cosmic phenomena.

