Blackout in Nizhyn: educational institutions switch to distance learning due to power outages

Nizhyn Mayor Oleksandr Kodola announced that due to the deteriorating situation with electricity supply in the region, all educational institutions are switching to a remote work format. Critical infrastructure operates on alternative power sources, and 8 invincibility points have been deployed in the city, UNN writes with reference to the mayor's statement.

According to him, due to the difficult situation, "from October 6, all educational institutions are switching to distance learning."

Kodola also noted that 8 invincibility points have been opened in the city, where citizens can charge their gadgets, and if necessary, the network of points will be expanded.

The mayor emphasized that critical infrastructure, including the water utility, is on alternative power sources, and the latter also published a schedule for water supply in the city.

Earlier, UNN wrote that as a result of enemy attacks on energy facilities, consumers in several regions were de-energized, the most difficult situation being in Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Electricity consumption is increasing, so do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously from 10:00 to 22:00.

Later, in the Chernihiv region, additional power outages were introduced, not provided for by the schedules, due to the difficult situation in the energy system and network overload. This led to a reduction in the time with light for all subscribers and the disconnection of consumers who were not in the emergency power outage schedule.