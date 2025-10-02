$41.220.08
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
01:54 PM • 17722 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
01:45 PM • 22985 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 14695 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
October 2, 12:31 PM • 17957 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 24496 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 28968 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 30611 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 27224 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 50016 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
Blackout in Nizhyn: educational institutions switch to distance learning due to power outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1016 views

Due to the deteriorating situation with electricity supply in Nizhyn, all educational institutions are switching to a distance learning format starting October 6. The city's critical infrastructure operates on alternative power sources, and 8 invincibility points have been deployed for residents.

Blackout in Nizhyn: educational institutions switch to distance learning due to power outages

Nizhyn Mayor Oleksandr Kodola announced that due to the deteriorating situation with electricity supply in the region, all educational institutions are switching to a remote work format. Critical infrastructure operates on alternative power sources, and 8 invincibility points have been deployed in the city, UNN writes with reference to the mayor's statement.

Details

According to him, due to the difficult situation, "from October 6, all educational institutions are switching to distance learning."

Kodola also noted that 8 invincibility points have been opened in the city, where citizens can charge their gadgets, and if necessary, the network of points will be expanded.

The mayor emphasized that critical infrastructure, including the water utility, is on alternative power sources, and the latter also published a schedule for water supply in the city.

Earlier, UNN wrote that as a result of enemy attacks on energy facilities, consumers in several regions were de-energized, the most difficult situation being in Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Electricity consumption is increasing, so do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously from 10:00 to 22:00.

Later, in the Chernihiv region, additional power outages were introduced, not provided for by the schedules, due to the difficult situation in the energy system and network overload. This led to a reduction in the time with light for all subscribers and the disconnection of consumers who were not in the emergency power outage schedule.

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar in UkraineEducation
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast