In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 8592 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 22857 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 26552 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 175179 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 163956 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167853 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215853 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248066 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153852 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371358 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Hungary opposes Rutte's candidacy for NATO head - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22919 views

Hungary opposes Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's candidacy for NATO Secretary General because of his past criticism of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's anti-LGBT policies.

Hungary opposes Rutte's candidacy for NATO head - Politico

Hungary does not support the candidacy of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for the post of NATO Secretary General. This was reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

In particular, the publication quotes a statement by Foreign Minister Peter Sijjarto, who sharply criticized Rutte's candidacy. 

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte emerges as favorite to become NATO Secretary General22.11.23, 04:08 • 26018 views

Of course, we cannot support the election of a man who previously wanted to bring Hungary to its knees as NATO Secretary General 

- Siyarto said .

Politico recalled that in 2021  Rutte condemned new anti-LGBT legislation introduced by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, saying the country "no longer has a right to be in the European Union."  "The long-term goal is to bring Hungary to its knees on this issue," Rutte said at the time.

Addendum 

The publication emphasizes that Hungary's position increases the uncertainty surrounding the candidacy of the new NATO Secretary General.

It is noted that NATO members are still undecided on whether to support Rutte, who is backed by the United States The United Kingdom, France and Germany have also promised to support Rutte's bid for NATO Secretary General. 

Kallas, Rutte, Fogh Rasmussen: Who is running for NATO Secretary General28.11.23, 15:04 • 27005 views

However, the group of countries on NATO's eastern flank is not enthusiastic about Rutte's candidacy.

In particular, the Baltic states are dissatisfied with Rutte's lack of commitment to Dutch defense spending, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is unhappy with the Netherlands' continued resistance to his country's accession to the Schengen area.

Recall

Turkey wants assurances from Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte before Ankara approves his bid to become the next head of NATO

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
Mark Rutte
Péter Szijjártó
NATO
European Union
Germany
Hungary
Viktor Orban
