Hungary opposes Rutte's candidacy for NATO head - Politico

Hungary does not support the candidacy of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for the post of NATO Secretary General. This was reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

In particular, the publication quotes a statement by Foreign Minister Peter Sijjarto, who sharply criticized Rutte's candidacy.

Of course, we cannot support the election of a man who previously wanted to bring Hungary to its knees as NATO Secretary General - Siyarto said .

Politico recalled that in 2021 Rutte condemned new anti-LGBT legislation introduced by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, saying the country "no longer has a right to be in the European Union." "The long-term goal is to bring Hungary to its knees on this issue," Rutte said at the time.

Addendum

The publication emphasizes that Hungary's position increases the uncertainty surrounding the candidacy of the new NATO Secretary General.

It is noted that NATO members are still undecided on whether to support Rutte, who is backed by the United States . The United Kingdom, France and Germany have also promised to support Rutte's bid for NATO Secretary General.

However, the group of countries on NATO's eastern flank is not enthusiastic about Rutte's candidacy.

In particular, the Baltic states are dissatisfied with Rutte's lack of commitment to Dutch defense spending, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is unhappy with the Netherlands' continued resistance to his country's accession to the Schengen area.

Recall

Turkey wants assurances from Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte before Ankara approves his bid to become the next head of NATO