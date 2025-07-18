$41.870.05
Publications
Exclusives
Publications
Advertisement
Actual
Bitcoin rose above $120,000 after key cryptocurrency bills were passed in the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3630 views

Bitcoin surpassed $120,000 after the US House of Representatives approved three bills for a better regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. President Trump is preparing to sign an executive order, which is a critical step towards a stable regulatory framework.

The US House of Representatives has passed three bills aimed at creating a better regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. US President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order.

UNN reports with reference to Coindesk and Investing.

Details

On Friday, Bitcoin surpassed the $120,000 mark in Asian trading, achieving its fourth consecutive weekly gain after the US House of Representatives approved three bills aimed at creating a better regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies.

The central bill, the GENIUS Act, passed the House of Representatives with a bipartisan vote of 308-122 after its approval by the Senate in mid-June. The bill now heads to President Trump's desk for final approval.

The GENIUS Act requires stablecoin issuers to hold high-quality dollar-equivalent reserves and undergo regular audits, and establishes oversight at both federal and state levels.

Two other bills also passed the House of Representatives:

  • The CLARITY Act aims to determine whether digital tokens fall under the jurisdiction of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC);
    • The second bill, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, prohibits the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency without direct congressional authorization.

      Addition

      All of the above events signaled a unified effort during "crypto week" to change regulation in the US. The measure was approved as a "critical step towards a stable regulatory framework."

      However, the package still faces hurdles. Currently, two non-stablecoin bills are being sent to the Senate for approval. So the market is still just awaiting final approval.

      Recall

      The US Congress on Thursday passed a decision that became a "victory" for the crypto industry - the first federal law on stablecoin regulation, paving the way for wider use of this technology in everyday finance.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      TechnologiesFinance
      Federal Reserve
      Bitcoin
      United States House of Representatives
      United States Senate
      United States Congress
      Donald Trump
      United States
