Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices
Exclusive
07:22 AM • 1430 views



03:10 AM • 14377 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 31853 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 50189 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 45501 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 59465 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 49304 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 52860 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 45030 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 41660 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Bitcoin Rises: Price Approaches $100,000 Amid Trading Optimism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Bitcoin continues to rise, approaching the $100,000 mark, amid hopes for a de-escalation of the US customs program. Analysts believe this level will be a significant obstacle.



Bitcoin rose on Thursday, approaching $100,000 on trading optimism.

UNN reports with reference to Investing and Cointelegraph.

Details

Bitcoin seeks to reach the $100,000 mark. Last Friday, Bitcoin broke out of its consolidation range around $95,000 and reached $98,000 - the highest level since mid-February. According to new data, the price of bitcoin rose again on Thursday, approaching key levels of $100,000. Among the key reasons for the "risky changes" are hopes for a de-escalation of US President Donald Trump's customs program. The latter announced an important trade agreement recently, Investing recalls.

Analysts' opinion

The $100,000 threshold will be a significant obstacle both because of its rounded value and its past performance, says eToro analyst Simon Peters.

In November 2024, when the price first reached this level, it quickly adjusted to $90,000 in a matter of days

 - he noted in a comment to Cointelegraph.

Recall

UNN reported that the Verkhovna Rada plans to ratify a historic agreement between the United States and Ukraine. As it became known earlier, people's deputies must approve an agreement on the creation of a joint investment fund.

Bitcoin price soars to $97,000: market sentiment07.05.25, 13:04 • 7780 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Finance
Bitcoin
Donald Trump
United States
