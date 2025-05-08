Bitcoin Rises: Price Approaches $100,000 Amid Trading Optimism

Bitcoin rose on Thursday, approaching $100,000 on trading optimism.

UNN reports with reference to Investing and Cointelegraph.

Details

Bitcoin seeks to reach the $100,000 mark. Last Friday, Bitcoin broke out of its consolidation range around $95,000 and reached $98,000 - the highest level since mid-February. According to new data, the price of bitcoin rose again on Thursday, approaching key levels of $100,000. Among the key reasons for the "risky changes" are hopes for a de-escalation of US President Donald Trump's customs program. The latter announced an important trade agreement recently, Investing recalls.

Analysts' opinion

The $100,000 threshold will be a significant obstacle both because of its rounded value and its past performance, says eToro analyst Simon Peters.



In November 2024, when the price first reached this level, it quickly adjusted to $90,000 in a matter of days - he noted in a comment to Cointelegraph.

