Bitcoin price drops to $97.7 thousand: what's happening on the crypto market

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 49667 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 98192 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103307 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119208 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101015 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126588 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102978 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113247 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116867 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160170 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104307 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100326 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 73617 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108222 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102516 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 119208 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126588 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160170 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150431 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182596 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102519 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108226 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137312 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139102 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166991 views
Actual
Bitcoin price drops to $97.7 thousand: what's happening on the crypto market

Bitcoin price drops to $97.7 thousand: what's happening on the crypto market

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24741 views

Bitcoin dropped to $97.7 thousand due to trade tensions between the US and China. MicroStrategy recorded its fourth quarterly loss in a row, but continues to increase its crypto assets.

Bitcoin remained largely stable on Thursday as risk appetite remained subdued amid escalating trade tensions between the US and China, while MicroStrategy, the largest corporate holder of bitcoin, posted its fourth straight quarterly loss. Writes UNN with reference to Investing.

Details

Bitcoin fell by 0.3% to $97,742.7 at 05:35 GMT, stopping at $97,742.7. The cryptocurrency market is under pressure due to the escalation of trade tensions between the US and China.

New Trump tariffs: Americans pay up to $50 for parcels from China06.02.25, 10:20 • 27547 views

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 10% tariff on Chinese imports, citing national security concerns. In response, China imposed similar duties on American goods, including liquefied natural gas, coal, crude oil, and agricultural machinery. This heightened fears of a prolonged trade war and prompted investors to flee to safe-haven assets.

Additional pressure on the market was caused by concerns about inflation caused by duties, which could affect liquidity. Meanwhile, MicroStrategy Incorporated, which recently changed its name to Strategy, recorded a net loss of $670.8 million in the fourth quarter, while last year the company had a profit of $89.1 million.

The gold price has updated its historical high again05.02.25, 15:32 • 27932 views

Despite the financial losses, Strategy continues to increase its bitcoin holdings. During the quarter, the company acquired 218,887 bitcoins worth $20.5 billion, bringing its total stock to 471,107 bitcoins worth $45.6 billion. The main reason for the loss was the depreciation of bitcoin assets by $1.01 billion. However, starting from 2025, new accounting rules will allow taking into account the real market value of cryptocurrencies, which may improve financial performance.

The company continues to stick to its bitcoin-focused strategy and plans to raise $42 billion through equity and debt offerings over three years. On the back of this news, MicroStrategy shares fell by 3.3% on Wednesday, and after the close of trading, they dropped another 1.4%.

The crypto market generally showed negative dynamics, reflecting investors' increased caution about speculative assets. On the contrary, Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization, rose by 1.7% to $2,833.5.

XRP lost 4% and fell to $2.4367. Solana dropped by 2.1%, Polygon by 1.4%, and Cardano by 0.4%. Among meme cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin lost almost 2%.

Recall 

On February 5, bitcoin continued to decline, failing to stay above the key level of $100,000, as escalating trade tensions between the US and China keep investors cautious.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyTechnologies
bitcoinBitcoin
ethereumEthereum
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising