New Trump tariffs: Americans pay up to $50 for parcels from China

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 55751 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101106 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104630 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121759 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101880 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128363 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103465 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113273 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116893 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161604 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105428 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101730 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 82995 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110559 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104951 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121759 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128363 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161604 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151797 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183956 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104951 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110559 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138093 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139855 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167665 views
Actual
New Trump tariffs: Americans pay up to $50 for parcels from China

New Trump tariffs: Americans pay up to $50 for parcels from China

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27549 views

The US has canceled duty-free imports of parcels from China worth up to $800. Shoppers and small businesses are now forced to pay an additional 10% tariff and handling fees for imported goods.

A day after US President Donald Trump's new tariffs on Chinese imports were imposed, consumers and small businesses are already feeling the pressure of the new prices.

Transmits UNN with reference to Wired.

Trump's executive order not only raised tariffs on Chinese goods, but also canceled a longstanding trade exemption that allowed small packages from China to the United States to be shipped duty-free if they were under $800. The abrupt changes have wreaked havoc on the online shopping industry.

“Right now I'm stuck with $30,000 worth of goods that I can't get across the border, and that's the backbone of my business,” says Leslie Brown, owner of a Canadian second-hand company that sells clothes to American buyers on eBay and Poshmark.

Yesterday, Brown published a blog post on Medium titled “Donald Trump will kill my business.

Chardonnay Love, a Pennsylvania-based artist, says she received a text message from DHL on Tuesday explaining that she needed to pay $26.20 in import duties to receive a Shein order that had already cost her $267.14.

The package was shipped from Guangzhou, China, and arrived at customs in Cincinnati on Tuesday, according to DHL tracking records.

Love's order was suspended for several hours, during which she received a message asking her to pay the import duty. DHL also said that the package would be returned in five days if she refused to do so.

Context

Starting on Tuesday, shoppers, small businesses, and e-commerce websites must now take into account the 10 percent additional tariff, as well as the usual import duties applicable to various categories of goods, as well as processing and intermediary fees.

But there have been no changes yet:

The U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday reversed its decision to suspend the delivery of parcels from China and Hong Kong a day after announcing the move.

The Postal Service did not provide reasons for the cancellation, but said it would work with Customs and Border Protection to implement a process to collect the new tariffs from China and avoid disruptions in delivery.

Recall

USPS suspended shipments from China after additional tariffs came into effect.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced that it will “temporarily” stop accepting packages from China and Hong Kong “until further notice” as the trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.

EU ready to respond decisively to possible US tariffs - von der Leyen04.02.25, 12:59 • 30485 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising