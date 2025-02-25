ukenru
Exclusive
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 1719 views

Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 10410 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 11255 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 102191 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 82714 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110692 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116056 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144107 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115052 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167833 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Bitcoin has fallen to a 6-week low: what is the reason

Bitcoin has fallen to a 6-week low: what is the reason

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29754 views

Bitcoin hits a 6-week low due to Trump's announcement of new tariffs and a hacker attack on the Bybit exchange with a loss of $1.5 billion. The cryptocurrency market shows a general decline, including Ethereum, XRP, and other altcoins.

On February 25, bitcoin fell to a 6-week low amid renewed global trade tensions and problems at a major cryptocurrency exchange, which undermined investor confidence and triggered a large-scale sell-off.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Investing.

As of 08:54 Kyiv time, bitcoin fell by 4.6% to $91,633, updating its lowest level since January 13 at $91,625.

The sharp drop was caused by Trump's reaffirmation of his intention to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada on March 4. Despite ongoing negotiations and efforts by both neighboring countries to tighten border controls and combat fentanyl trafficking, the US administration remains adamant.

This situation creates additional uncertainty in global markets, including in the cryptocurrency sector. Investors fear that trade duties could undermine economic relations between countries, forcing them to abandon risky assets such as cryptocurrencies.

Analysts predict that the imposition of tariffs could trigger an increase in inflation and a slowdown in economic growth, factors that traditionally undermine investor confidence in volatile markets, including cryptocurrency.

Although some see bitcoin as a hedge against economic instability, the current situation shows a cautious approach by investors amid high uncertainty.

In addition, the situation escalated after a large-scale hack of the Bybit crypto exchange located in Dubai. As a result of the attack, hackers stole Ethereum worth about $1.5 billion. This is one of the largest incidents in the history of digital currencies.

The cybercriminals used a sophisticated phishing scheme to force Bybit's management to approve transfers to unauthorized wallets, resulting in significant losses. The exchange assured its users of its solvency by allocating credits to cover losses and strengthening security measures.

However, even these actions could not fully calm the market, as the incident only increased concerns about the security of digital assets, putting additional pressure on bitcoin.

On Tuesday, the cryptocurrency market showed a general decline. Investors were getting rid of speculative assets, which led to a decline in prices not only for bitcoin but also for altcoins.

Ethereum lost 8.7%, falling to $2,493.15. XRP fell by 9.3% to $2,261. Solana fell by 12.5%, Cardano - by 8.8%, and Polygon - by 8.1%.Among the meme tokens, Dogecoin dropped by 9.3%, and $TRUMP - by 14%.

Recall

Rapper and designer Kanye West, also known as Ye, has announced the launch of his own cryptocurrency token YZY. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
bitcoinBitcoin
ethereumEthereum
mexicoMexico
dubaiDubai
donald-trumpDonald Trump
canadaCanada

