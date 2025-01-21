Biden pardons five relatives before handing over power to Trump

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101782 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102550 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110533 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113144 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134917 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104433 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137734 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103843 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113489 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117019 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 122412 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122412 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 78321 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117482 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 51944 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 54724 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 54724 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101770 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134913 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137730 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168925 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 158556 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158556 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 36519 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 36519 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 54724 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117482 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122412 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141087 views
Biden pardons five relatives before handing over power to Trump

Biden pardons five relatives before handing over power to Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28795 views

In the last moments of his presidency, Biden pardoned his brothers James and Frank, sister Valerie, and their spouses. The decision was prompted by fears of political persecution by the new Trump administration.

In his last minutes as US President, Joe Biden pardoned five members of his family as a precautionary measure, as he fears political persecution by Donald Trump. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

It is noted that a few minutes before Trump's inauguration as the 47th president of the United States, Biden pardoned members of his family: brothers James and Frank, sister Valerie, and their spouses.

My family has been subjected to continuous attacks and threats motivated solely by the desire to hurt me - this is the worst kind of party politics. Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe that these attacks will stop

- Biden said in his last statement as president.

According to the newspaper's sources, the move was partly due to Donald Trump's promise to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Biden and his family.

Prior to that, several members of the Biden family testified before the House Oversight Committee, which was investigating allegations of influence peddling. This happened at a time when Biden was already at the US Capitol preparing to watch Trump's inauguration. Prior to that, both presidents and their spouses took part in a traditional tea party in the Blue Room of the White House

- the post says.

“Even if individuals have done nothing illegal and are ultimately acquitted, the mere fact of an investigation or prosecution can cause irreparable damage to their reputation and finances,” Biden said at the end of his term.

Recall

U.S. President Joe Biden said he left a note for new U.S. President Donald Trump, but did not disclose its contents. 

News of the World
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

