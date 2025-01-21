Biden pardons five relatives before handing over power to Trump

In his last minutes as US President, Joe Biden pardoned five members of his family as a precautionary measure, as he fears political persecution by Donald Trump. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

It is noted that a few minutes before Trump's inauguration as the 47th president of the United States, Biden pardoned members of his family: brothers James and Frank, sister Valerie, and their spouses.

My family has been subjected to continuous attacks and threats motivated solely by the desire to hurt me - this is the worst kind of party politics. Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe that these attacks will stop - Biden said in his last statement as president.

According to the newspaper's sources, the move was partly due to Donald Trump's promise to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Biden and his family.

Prior to that, several members of the Biden family testified before the House Oversight Committee, which was investigating allegations of influence peddling. This happened at a time when Biden was already at the US Capitol preparing to watch Trump's inauguration. Prior to that, both presidents and their spouses took part in a traditional tea party in the Blue Room of the White House - the post says.

“Even if individuals have done nothing illegal and are ultimately acquitted, the mere fact of an investigation or prosecution can cause irreparable damage to their reputation and finances,” Biden said at the end of his term.

