Biden on withdrawing troops from Afghanistan: I am the first one not to hand the war over to a successor

US President Joe Biden said that the decision to withdraw US troops was the right one, and he is the first US president not to hand over the war in Afghanistan to his successor, reports UNN.

“I am the first president in 10 years who does not hand over the war in Afghanistan to his successor. The primary goal of this war has been achieved. The threat from al-Qaeda will not come from Afghanistan or any other country. We had a huge number of American troops in Afghanistan, and when I took office, I had a choice. I believed that we needed to bring the Americans home, and we did,” Biden said.

Biden: “putin thought he would take over Ukraine in three days, but I was in the center of Kyiv, not him”

Recall

Donald Trump's transition team is compiling a list of US military officers involved in the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan and considering bringing them to court martial.