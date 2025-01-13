ukenru
02:39 PM • 123019 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 113463 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 121487 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 123021 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152706 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 107417 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150706 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104105 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113705 views

February 27, 01:35 PM • 117077 views

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106448 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 134948 views
February 28, 10:17 AM • 104323 views
02:48 PM • 111396 views
03:20 PM • 109144 views
02:39 PM • 123030 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152715 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150710 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 180162 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 169625 views
03:20 PM • 109144 views
02:48 PM • 111396 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 134948 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 128863 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 146529 views
Biden on withdrawing troops from Afghanistan: I am the first one not to hand the war over to a successor

Biden on withdrawing troops from Afghanistan: I am the first one not to hand the war over to a successor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41040 views

Joe Biden said that the decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan was the right one. The US President emphasized that there will be no more threat from al-Qaeda, and the primary goal of the war has been achieved.

US President Joe Biden said that the decision to withdraw US troops was the right one, and he is the first US president not to hand over the war in Afghanistan to his successor, reports UNN.

“I am the first president in 10 years who does not hand over the war in Afghanistan to his successor. The primary goal of this war has been achieved. The threat from al-Qaeda will not come from Afghanistan or any other country. We had a huge number of American troops in Afghanistan, and when I took office, I had a choice. I believed that we needed to bring the Americans home, and we did,” Biden said.

Biden: “putin thought he would take over Ukraine in three days, but I was in the center of Kyiv, not him”13.01.25, 22:30 • 25600 views

Donald Trump's transition team is compiling a list of US military officers involved in the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan and considering bringing them to court martial.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
afghanistanAfghanistan
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising