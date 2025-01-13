ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 123040 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113476 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121500 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123032 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152721 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107418 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150718 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104105 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113705 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117077 views

Popular news
February 28, 09:52 AM • 106454 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 134955 views
February 28, 10:17 AM • 104329 views
02:48 PM • 111404 views
03:20 PM • 109154 views
Publications
02:39 PM • 123040 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152721 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150718 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 180169 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 169633 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
03:20 PM • 109154 views
02:48 PM • 111403 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 134954 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 128867 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 146532 views
Actual
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25601 views

Joe Biden said that putin planned to seize Kyiv in three days, but the US president visited the Ukrainian capital instead. Biden emphasized the successes in supporting Ukraine and preventing a conflict between the nuclear powers.

US President Joe Biden in his closing speech said that russian dictator vladimir putin, when he invaded Ukraine, thought that he would conquer Kyiv in three days, but since then Biden has been in the center of Kyiv, not putin, reports UNN.

Details

putin, when he invaded Ukraine, thought that he would conquer Kyiv in three days, but since then I have been in the center of Kyiv and he has not been in the center of Kyiv. I was the only U.S. commander-in-chief to visit a country at war where there is no U.S. military presence. putin failed, failed to conquer Ukraine, failed to break up NATO, and failed to take over a significant part of the territory. We have united 50 countries in support of Ukraine, not only in Europe. For the first time, Asian countries have also joined. We have provided an extraordinary amount of munitions, implemented unprecedented sanctions to ensure that Ukraine continues to fight

- Biden said.

He noted that he had two tasks: to support Ukraine and to avoid war between the two nuclear powers.

We managed to accomplish both of these tasks. Ukraine today is free, independent and has the potential for a good future. We need to protect the future of the Ukrainian people

- Biden added.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
natoNATO
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

