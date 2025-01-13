Biden: “putin thought he would take over Ukraine in three days, but I was in the center of Kyiv, not him”

US President Joe Biden in his closing speech said that russian dictator vladimir putin, when he invaded Ukraine, thought that he would conquer Kyiv in three days, but since then Biden has been in the center of Kyiv, not putin, reports UNN.

Details

putin, when he invaded Ukraine, thought that he would conquer Kyiv in three days, but since then I have been in the center of Kyiv and he has not been in the center of Kyiv. I was the only U.S. commander-in-chief to visit a country at war where there is no U.S. military presence. putin failed, failed to conquer Ukraine, failed to break up NATO, and failed to take over a significant part of the territory. We have united 50 countries in support of Ukraine, not only in Europe. For the first time, Asian countries have also joined. We have provided an extraordinary amount of munitions, implemented unprecedented sanctions to ensure that Ukraine continues to fight - Biden said.

He noted that he had two tasks: to support Ukraine and to avoid war between the two nuclear powers.

We managed to accomplish both of these tasks. Ukraine today is free, independent and has the potential for a good future. We need to protect the future of the Ukrainian people - Biden added.

Recall

U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized the high cost of war for russia and the importance of continued support for Ukraine.

