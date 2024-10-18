Biden concludes short visit to Germany
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. President Joe Biden has completed his visit to Germany. He received Germany's highest honor for strengthening German-American friendship and the transatlantic alliance.
U.S. President Joe Biden has completed a visit to Germany that lasted less than 24 hours, UNN reports citing DW.
According to media reports, in the Bellevue Palace, the US President received from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier the highest award of Germany - the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. This was in recognition of Biden's services to strengthening German-American friendship and the transatlantic alliance, the German President's office explained.
Recall
US President Joe Biden arrived in Berlin on Thursday for a brief visitto discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine with the leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom amid calls from Kyiv for immediate action to end the fighting.