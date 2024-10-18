“We are headed for a very difficult winter": Biden in Berlin urges not to weaken support for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
During a visit to Germany, US President Joe Biden called on allies to continue supporting Ukraine. He warned of a “very difficult winter” and emphasized the need to help Ukraine achieve a just peace.
During his visit to Germany on Friday, October 18, US President Joe Biden called on NATO allies to continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, UNN reports with reference to AFP.
Biden said that Western allies should "continue our support...until Ukraine achieves a just and lasting peace.
"We are heading into a very difficult winter. We cannot give up," Biden said.
During his day-long visit, Biden met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after which French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived at the Chancellery for quadripartite talks.
Addendum
On October 16, US President Joe Biden spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announced a new $425 million security assistance package for Ukraine. The package includes air defense systems, ammunition, and armored vehicles.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat the outcome of next month's US presidential election will be crucial for Ukraine's future, noting that he does not know what the offer to Ukraine will be after the US election, but that there are three options for the way forward, including support from allies who fear certain risks.