Biden calls delay in aid to Ukraine criminal negligence of Republicans

U.S. President Joe Biden called the Republican Party's delay in providing aid to Ukraine "akin to criminal negligence" during a meeting at the White House with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 9. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

While discussing US and European efforts to maintain support for Ukraine, Scholz expressed concern in Europe over the standoff between President Biden and the Republican-led House of Representatives over Ukraine funding.

U.S. officials said the inability to agree on a new aid package jeopardizes two years of efforts by Kyiv's allies.

Without the support of the United States and without the support of European states, Ukraine will not have a chance to defend its country Scholz said.

Then Biden tried to use the meeting with the German chancellor to once again put pressure on the Republicans to support European allies.

The failure of the United States Congress to support Ukraine, should this happen, is akin to criminal negligence. It is outrageous said the head of the White House.

On the eve of the meeting at the White House, the German chancellor said that withdrawing support for Kyiv would have consequences that would be felt far beyond Ukraine and could be much more serious for Western governments in the long run.

Biden hosts Scholz amid European concerns over Washington's funding for Ukraine - AP