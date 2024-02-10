Biden calls delay in aid to Ukraine criminal negligence of Republicans

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Biden calls delay in aid to Ukraine criminal negligence of Republicans

Kyiv

During a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Biden called the Republicans' delay in providing aid to Ukraine criminal negligence.

U.S. President Joe Biden called the Republican Party's delay in providing aid to Ukraine "akin to criminal negligence" during a meeting at the White House with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 9. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

While discussing US and European efforts to maintain support for Ukraine, Scholz expressed concern in Europe over the standoff between President Biden and the Republican-led House of Representatives over Ukraine funding.

U.S. officials said the inability to agree on a new aid package jeopardizes two years of efforts by Kyiv's allies.

Without the support of the United States and without the support of European states, Ukraine will not have a chance to defend its country

Scholz said.

Then Biden tried to use the meeting with the German chancellor to once again put pressure on the Republicans to support European allies.

The failure of the United States Congress to support Ukraine, should this happen, is akin to criminal negligence. It is outrageous

said the head of the White House.

On the eve of the meeting at the White House, the German chancellor said that withdrawing support for Kyiv would have consequences that would be felt far beyond Ukraine and could be much more serious for Western governments in the long run.

Biden hosts Scholz amid European concerns over Washington's funding for Ukraine - AP09.02.24, 09:51 • 27345 views

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
europeEurope
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
Kyiv

Contact us about advertising