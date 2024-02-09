Biden hosts Scholz amid European concerns over Washington's funding for Ukraine - AP

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 22662 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 109378 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 116882 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159411 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162136 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261411 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175977 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166666 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148517 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232686 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 72735 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 72361 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 52150 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 27199 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 63928 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261411 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232686 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218275 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243804 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230205 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 109378 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 86163 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 91005 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115315 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116102 views
Biden hosts Scholz amid European concerns over Washington's funding for Ukraine - AP

Biden hosts Scholz amid European concerns over Washington's funding for Ukraine - AP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27346 views

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets with U.S. President Joe Biden, amid concerns about Congress blocking new aid to Ukraine and the need to continue supporting Ukraine in its confrontation with Russia.

US President Joe Biden is hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for talks on Friday, at a time of concern in Europe about the White House's ability to break the deadlock in Congress that is blocking new aid to Ukraine, UNN reports citing AP.

Details

"Scholz arrived in Washington ready to reinforce the message that Biden himself has been making for months: a Russian victory in Ukraine would endanger the West and its allies. He also wants to emphasize that Germany continues to provide reliable funding to Ukraine, despite budgetary constraints," the publication says.

Scholz is quoted as emphasizing the importance of the debate for Europe and beyond, as House Republicans have blocked new U.S. funding. 

On the eve of the meeting at the White House, Scholz said that withdrawing support for Kyiv would have consequences beyond Ukraine and could prove costly for Western governments in the long run.

"Other countries around the world are watching closely to see if these differences can be exploited and if disinformation campaigns can succeed," Scholz wrote in a Wall Street Journal article published Thursday. - "We must prove them wrong by convincing citizens on both sides of the Atlantic that a Russian victory would make the world a much more dangerous place. It will also put a strain on our budgets and jeopardize the freedom and prosperity of all of us.

Republicans this week blocked a $118 bipartisan border package that was tied to funding for Ukraine and aid to Israel. The Senate on Thursday voted to begin work on a narrower package that would include approximately $60 billion for Ukraine and $35 billion for Israel, but doubts remain as to whether it can gain enough Republican support to pass, the newspaper notes.

German officials said Scholz intended to use his time in Washington, D.C., in part to draw attention to what the 27-member European Union has recently done to help Ukraine, including paving the way for Ukraine's EU membership talks, and emphasized that Germany plans to spend more than 7 billion euros ($7.5 billion) on arms supplies despite a domestic budget crisis.

Heather Conley, president of the German Marshall Fund of the United States in Washington, said that Scholz will be waiting to hear from Biden about his "plan B" if Congress continues to dispute over Ukraine funding.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that Biden will make it clear to Scholz that despite the "dysfunction" in the House of Representatives over Ukraine funding, there is broad bipartisan support for continued support for Kyiv.

"U.S. officials are also concerned that the funding impasse is shaping Moscow's strategy, noting a surge in strikes on Ukraine's defense industry," the newspaper writes.

"The president believes that supporting Ukraine is crucial, especially as Russia continues to try to strike at their defense industrial base," Kirby said.

Scholz recently called on other European countries to step up arms supplies to Ukraine, saying that "it cannot depend on Germany alone.

Berlin is making "a very big contribution, but it will not be enough if sufficient support does not appear everywhere," Scholz said before leaving Germany for Washington on Thursday. - "Now is the moment for us to do what is necessary - to give Ukraine the opportunity to defend itself and at the same time send a very clear message to the Russian president: a message that he cannot expect our support to weaken.

The White House said that Biden and Scholz are also expected to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas and the July NATO summit that the United States will host in Washington.

"We must do everything possible to prevent Russia from winning." Scholz calls for solidarity to help Ukraine08.02.24, 11:03 • 28572 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

