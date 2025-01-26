Today is the main day of voting in the presidential election in belarus. This is reported by the BBC, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the planned date of the elections was supposed to be in the summer of 2025, but it was postponed to January 26.

The current president, lukashenko, is no longer a major draw, as he has been in office for three decades. However, it is known that four other candidates are also running, playing a mostly symbolic role, creating the illusion of multiparty democracy.

These elections are taking place against the backdrop of continued international criticism of the lukashenko regime and internal tensions in society.

The official results of the vote are expected to be announced in the coming days, but many experts are already expressing doubts about their legitimacy.

Recall

The head of the European Union's diplomatic service, Kaja Kallas, emphasized that such elections are a direct violation of democratic principles. lukashenko, she said, is only consolidating his stay in power, which has long lost international trust.

