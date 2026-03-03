$43.230.13
"Gains influence with the help of great powers" - Zelenskyy described Orban's political future

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gains political weight only with the support of major political forces. He suggested that Orban might lose the upcoming elections, and Ukraine would restore normal relations.

"Gains influence with the help of great powers" - Zelenskyy described Orban's political future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán gains political weight only when he has the support of major political forces, and also suggested that Orbán might lose the upcoming elections. The head of state said this in an interview with Corriere della Sera, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrainian leader, Hungary is an important country, but "without significant military weight." He also noted that he does not communicate with Orbán because the latter does not want to. Instead, Zelenskyy maintains contact with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

I think Orbán will lose the elections, and we will restore normal relations. The Hungarian people are not pro-Russian

 - said the President of Ukraine.

Separately, he commented on Orbán's demands regarding the resumption of the Druzhba oil pipeline. According to Zelenskyy, Russia has repeatedly shelled this pipeline and also attacked Ukrainian technicians who were carrying out repair work.

Why didn't Orbán blame Russia? I explained this to Fico: the pipeline is destroyed, a ceasefire is needed to restore it, and this should be directly told to Putin

- added the head of state.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has intensified his anti-Ukrainian campaign ahead of the elections, blocking EU aid packages to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. This comes as his party lags 20 points in the polls.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

