$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
Exclusive
12:19 PM • 4166 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
11:53 AM • 10076 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 12709 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 35542 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 41934 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 70732 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 58769 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56440 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 103064 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 36747 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.5m/s
79%
753mm
Popular news
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineOctober 7, 04:42 AM • 28513 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FTOctober 7, 05:57 AM • 23013 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 152 drones: 88 drones neutralizedOctober 7, 06:06 AM • 15427 views
Merkel blasted by Baltics, Poland for suggesting they share blame for Russia’s Ukraine invasion - Politico08:41 AM • 6838 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 6358 views
Publications
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 35553 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 53592 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 62840 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 103067 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 202564 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Mykola Tyshchenko
Andriy Pyshnyi
Petro Poroshenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Donetsk Oblast
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 6672 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 24271 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 77212 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 72783 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 147755 views
Actual
Nord Stream
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4182 views

A beaver migration is observed in Ivano-Frankivsk region, which is a rare phenomenon for the region. Expert Roman Hezha explains that this is a natural process and advises communities to learn to coexist with the animals, using technical solutions to minimize possible damage.

Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants

At the end of September, social media began reporting on the migration of beavers to the Ivano-Frankivsk region, which is a rare phenomenon for the region. Roman Hezha, a communicator and member of NGO "Ekoltava", told UNN that people should not fight beavers, but should learn to coexist in harmony, and explained how.

What could be the reason for the migration of beavers to the Ivano-Frankivsk region

Hezha noted that beavers quickly colonize new territories, especially those attractive to them, such as Ivano-Frankivsk region, so their migration is quite expected.

"Ekoltava" is not involved in tracking animal movements, but it is known from open sources that there are currently more than a thousand individuals in the region. This indicates a significant increase in the population. An extensive system of reservoirs and large forest areas create ideal conditions for beaver settlement here.

- Hezha explained.

He emphasized that there is no need to fight beavers, but it is necessary to learn to coexist.

But before talking about possible harm, it is worth remembering: long before they began to be massively exterminated in Europe, including Ukraine, beavers were permanent inhabitants of our ecosystems. Unlike nutria, they are not an invasive species, so their migration is a natural process that should not be fought, but rather learned to coexist with. Many EU countries have already realized that beavers actually do the work for which millions of euros are spent within the framework of climate change adaptation and biodiversity restoration programs. And without adaptation to climate change, believe me, our future does not promise anything good. Wetlands will still have to be restored.

- the expert said.

Hezha noted that beaver dams retain water, moisten soils, reduce carbon emissions from peatlands, and reduce the risk of fires and droughts.

Where beavers settle, fish, frogs, and insects appear in ponds, attracting birds and bats. Rare plants that have disappeared from drained lands grow in wet meadows. A mosaic of habitats is formed - from shallow waters to marshy meadows, which support a wealth of species.

 - Hezha emphasized.

What harm can beavers cause?

The specialist noted that beaver activity can lead to flooding of fields and homesteads, and sometimes to the blocking of hydraulic structures, some of which, as Hezha notes, are no longer needed - they are a relic of the past.

But most of the damage can be controlled by simple technical solutions - for example, drainage pipes in dams or protection of individual trees.

- Hezha said.

How to adapt to the life of new animals in the region

Hezha emphasized that the issue of adapting to life with beavers is important, because, as noted, they should not be fought - one must learn to live in harmony.

Communities should keep records of newly arrived animals and try to predict how they will affect the local ecosystem. For example, identify potential dam sites - streams, ditches, floodplains, where changes in the hydrological regime and the appearance of new reservoirs are most likely. Risks to fields, dwellings, reclamation systems should also be assessed and technical solutions planned in advance.

- Hezha said.

According to the specialist, in addition to drainage pipes in dams, other proven technical solutions are used:

  • wrapping valuable trees with metal mesh or special wraps to prevent gnawing;
    • installing barriers near drainage pipes, sluices, and bridges to prevent beavers from building dams in critical places;
      • redirecting flows - light hydraulic structures that direct water into the desired channel, preventing it from flooding fields or roads.

        These solutions allow to preserve the benefits of beaver activity - water retention, moistening, restoration of lands - and at the same time protect the economy and infrastructure without harming animals.

        - Hezha said.

        Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine14.07.25, 09:03 • 32481 view

        Anna Murashko

        SocietyWeather and environment
        Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
        Europe
        Ukraine