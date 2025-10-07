Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants

At the end of September, social media began reporting on the migration of beavers to the Ivano-Frankivsk region, which is a rare phenomenon for the region. Roman Hezha, a communicator and member of NGO "Ekoltava", told UNN that people should not fight beavers, but should learn to coexist in harmony, and explained how.

What could be the reason for the migration of beavers to the Ivano-Frankivsk region

Hezha noted that beavers quickly colonize new territories, especially those attractive to them, such as Ivano-Frankivsk region, so their migration is quite expected.

"Ekoltava" is not involved in tracking animal movements, but it is known from open sources that there are currently more than a thousand individuals in the region. This indicates a significant increase in the population. An extensive system of reservoirs and large forest areas create ideal conditions for beaver settlement here. - Hezha explained.

He emphasized that there is no need to fight beavers, but it is necessary to learn to coexist.

But before talking about possible harm, it is worth remembering: long before they began to be massively exterminated in Europe, including Ukraine, beavers were permanent inhabitants of our ecosystems. Unlike nutria, they are not an invasive species, so their migration is a natural process that should not be fought, but rather learned to coexist with. Many EU countries have already realized that beavers actually do the work for which millions of euros are spent within the framework of climate change adaptation and biodiversity restoration programs. And without adaptation to climate change, believe me, our future does not promise anything good. Wetlands will still have to be restored. - the expert said.

Hezha noted that beaver dams retain water, moisten soils, reduce carbon emissions from peatlands, and reduce the risk of fires and droughts.

Where beavers settle, fish, frogs, and insects appear in ponds, attracting birds and bats. Rare plants that have disappeared from drained lands grow in wet meadows. A mosaic of habitats is formed - from shallow waters to marshy meadows, which support a wealth of species. - Hezha emphasized.

What harm can beavers cause?

The specialist noted that beaver activity can lead to flooding of fields and homesteads, and sometimes to the blocking of hydraulic structures, some of which, as Hezha notes, are no longer needed - they are a relic of the past.

But most of the damage can be controlled by simple technical solutions - for example, drainage pipes in dams or protection of individual trees. - Hezha said.

How to adapt to the life of new animals in the region

Hezha emphasized that the issue of adapting to life with beavers is important, because, as noted, they should not be fought - one must learn to live in harmony.

Communities should keep records of newly arrived animals and try to predict how they will affect the local ecosystem. For example, identify potential dam sites - streams, ditches, floodplains, where changes in the hydrological regime and the appearance of new reservoirs are most likely. Risks to fields, dwellings, reclamation systems should also be assessed and technical solutions planned in advance. - Hezha said.

According to the specialist, in addition to drainage pipes in dams, other proven technical solutions are used:

wrapping valuable trees with metal mesh or special wraps to prevent gnawing;

installing barriers near drainage pipes, sluices, and bridges to prevent beavers from building dams in critical places;

redirecting flows - light hydraulic structures that direct water into the desired channel, preventing it from flooding fields or roads.

These solutions allow to preserve the benefits of beaver activity - water retention, moistening, restoration of lands - and at the same time protect the economy and infrastructure without harming animals. - Hezha said.

