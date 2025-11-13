BBC apologizes to Trump for speech montage, but refuses to pay $1 billion compensation

The British public broadcasting company BBC has apologized to US President Donald Trump for an episode of the Panorama documentary in which parts of his speech were edited, but rejected the White House chief's demands for compensation. This is stated on the broadcaster's website, reports UNN.

Details

The corporation also said it would no longer show the program. Trump's lawyers threatened to sue the BBC for $1 billion if the corporation did not publish a retraction, apologize, and compensate him for damages.

The apology came after the Daily Telegraph revealed a second similarly edited excerpt, broadcast on Newsnight in 2022.

BBC lawyers sent a letter to President Trump's legal team in response to a letter received on Sunday. BBC Chairman Samir Shah separately sent a personal letter to the White House, clearly informing President Trump that he and the corporation apologize for the editing of the President's speech of January 6, 2021, which was featured in the program. The BBC does not plan to re-broadcast the documentary "Trump: A Second Chance?" on any BBC platform. - it is noted in the message.

At the same time, the company admitted that the editing unintentionally created the impression that "we are showing one continuous excerpt of the speech, rather than excerpts from different moments of the speech, and that this created the false impression that President Trump was directly calling for violent action."

Context

The CEO of the British public broadcasting company BBC Tim Davie and the Director General of News Deborah Turness resigned due to the scandal with the falsification of US President Donald Trump's speech.

This happened after The Telegraph reported that the Panorama documentary misled viewers by "editing" Trump's speech.

Caroline Leavitt, Donald Trump's press secretary, called the BBC "100% fake news" and a "propaganda machine" after the broadcaster was accused of bias. She stated that watching the BBC "ruins" her day, and taxpayers are "forced to pay for a left-wing propaganda machine."

Russia backed Trump's accusations against the BBC and called journalists "Russophobes"