After the high-profile scandal surrounding the BBC documentary "Panorama," which prompted a lawsuit from Donald Trump, the Russian Embassy in London publicly supported the US President's position, accusing the British broadcaster of "propaganda" and "loss of journalistic ethics." This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

On Tuesday, the Russian Embassy, in its Telegram channel, called the BBC "an instrument of propaganda and disinformation," stating that in the company, "ideological dogma has replaced journalistic ethics."

Its (BBC – ed.) journalists select and manipulate facts, and also censor information that does not correspond to their partisan editorial position – the statement reads.

The Russian reaction came after Donald Trump threatened to file a $1 billion lawsuit against the BBC for allegedly manipulative editing of his January 6, 2021 speech, shown in the "Panorama" film ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The scandal has already cost BBC Director-General Tim Davie and leading journalist Deborah Turness their positions, as they resigned. A leaked memo within the corporation also indicated biased coverage of topics related to Trump, the Middle East, and transgender issues.

The Russian Embassy additionally accused the BBC of "double standards" and "Russophobia."

The corporation has become a platform for Russophobia and extremism – the Russians emphasized.

Meanwhile, UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy promised to make an official statement regarding the situation and future funding of the public broadcaster, which is beginning the process of charter renewal.

In turn, Tim Davie, who is leaving his post as head of the BBC, urged journalists to maintain professionalism: "These are difficult times for the BBC, but we will get through them. We will get through this and thrive... I see the free press under pressure. We have made some mistakes that have cost us dearly, but we need to fight for this."

