04:14 PM • 2094 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 7336 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 15194 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 14613 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 23325 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 22176 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 19074 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 23186 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 24936 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27651 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Electricity outage schedules
Russia backed Trump's accusations against the BBC and called journalists "Russophobes"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1076 views

The Russian embassy in London called the BBC an "instrument of propaganda" after Donald Trump threatened to file a $1 billion lawsuit. The scandal led to the resignation of the corporation's executives and a government promise to review funding.

Russia backed Trump's accusations against the BBC and called journalists "Russophobes"

After the high-profile scandal surrounding the BBC documentary "Panorama," which prompted a lawsuit from Donald Trump, the Russian Embassy in London publicly supported the US President's position, accusing the British broadcaster of "propaganda" and "loss of journalistic ethics." This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, the Russian Embassy, in its Telegram channel, called the BBC "an instrument of propaganda and disinformation," stating that in the company, "ideological dogma has replaced journalistic ethics."

Its (BBC – ed.) journalists select and manipulate facts, and also censor information that does not correspond to their partisan editorial position 

– the statement reads.

The Russian reaction came after Donald Trump threatened to file a $1 billion lawsuit against the BBC for allegedly manipulative editing of his January 6, 2021 speech, shown in the "Panorama" film ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Donald Trump threatens BBC with $1 billion lawsuit over editing his speech10.11.25, 20:55 • 7444 views

The scandal has already cost BBC Director-General Tim Davie and leading journalist Deborah Turness their positions, as they resigned. A leaked memo within the corporation also indicated biased coverage of topics related to Trump, the Middle East, and transgender issues.

The Russian Embassy additionally accused the BBC of "double standards" and "Russophobia."

The corporation has become a platform for Russophobia and extremism 

– the Russians emphasized.

Meanwhile, UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy promised to make an official statement regarding the situation and future funding of the public broadcaster, which is beginning the process of charter renewal.

In turn, Tim Davie, who is leaving his post as head of the BBC, urged journalists to maintain professionalism: "These are difficult times for the BBC, but we will get through them. We will get through this and thrive... I see the free press under pressure. We have made some mistakes that have cost us dearly, but we need to fight for this."

BBC executives resign over Trump speech forgery scandal10.11.25, 01:59 • 18208 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
US Elections
Social network
Donald Trump
Great Britain
London