Baykar plans to complete construction of a plant in Ukraine next year
Kyiv • UNN
Baykar will complete the construction of a drone manufacturing plant in Ukraine by August 2025. The company plans to produce TB2 or TB3 drones.
Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar expects to complete the construction of a Ukrainian plant next summer. This was announced by the company's CEO Haluk Bayraktar, Reuters reports, UNN writes.
We have completed 80% of the construction and the machines are being ordered. The production date will be determined by the course of the war, but the facility will be ready in August 2025,
Details
It is expected that the plant will produce a version of the TB2 drone or its TB3 variant. They differ in size, payload, and top speed, among other things.
According to the head of the company, Baykar is also working on developing its own engines - currently, Ukrainian-made engines are used to build Akinci and Kizilelma.
Recall
In February of this year, Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar announcedthat it was building a new factory near Kyiv that will employ 500 people to produce its TB2 and TB3 models.