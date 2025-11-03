Battles increased in 24 hours, Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions remain the hottest: General Staff map

The number of battles on the front increased by 13% over the past day - to 162 - compared to the previous day, most of them - as before in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Oleksandrivka direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary on November 3, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 162 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile and 66 air strikes, used four missiles and dropped 134 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4913 shellings, including 45 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5481 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and three artillery pieces of the enemy," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack. Over the past day, the enemy launched 7 air strikes, dropped a total of 13 guided aerial bombs and carried out 179 artillery shellings, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped 12 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Tykhe, Otradne, and towards Kolodyazne and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, 13 attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka and towards Petropavlivka, Kurylivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked seven times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Kolodyazi, Zarichne and towards the settlement of Koroviy Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Serebryanka, Dronivka, Fedorivka and towards Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements took place yesterday. The invader tried to advance near the settlement of Chasiv Yar and towards Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 68 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Mayak, Myrnohrad, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Razine, Mykolaivka, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Dachne and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 29 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Vorone, Sosnivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Rybne, Yehorivka and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, five combat engagements were recorded, the enemy advanced in the area of the settlement of Okhotnyche and towards Uspenivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers did not conduct offensive actions over the past day.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled one assault attempt in the area of the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

