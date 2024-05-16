Battles for Volchansk: border guards showed exclusive footage

The State Border Guard Service showed exclusive footage of the battle for Vovchansk, UNN reports.

The video shows SBGS soldiers breaking through enemy fire to join their comrades.

Recall

Since the beginning of the day, May 16, 58 combat engagements have been registered at the front. Currently, intense fighting continues along almost the entire frontline.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy attacked in the direction of Starytsia. He launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv and Stara Vodolaha. Vilcha, Vovchansk and Starytsia were attacked by enemy aircraft. In turn, Ukrainian soldiers conducted counterattacks near the city of Vovchansk.