Basketball: "Dnipro" became the champion of Ukraine for the second time in a row in the 2024/25 season

BC "Dnipro", thanks to the victory over "Kyiv-Basket" in the third match of the Superleague Favbet playoff final series in basketball season 2024/25, became the champion of Ukraine for the second time in a row. This is reported by the Basketball Federation of Ukraine, reports UNN.

BC "Dnipro" held on to win against "Kyiv-Basket" in the tense ending of the decisive third match of the Superleague Favbet playoff final series in basketball season 2024/25 and became the champion of Ukraine for the second time in a row. The match in Dnipro's CSK Shinnik ended with a score of 69:66 in favor of the hosts, who won the "golden series" – 2-1 - the statement reads.

Details

The Dnipro team took the lead from the start of the match. In the first quarter, the advantage of Volodymyr Koval's team reached 10 points. The capital's players managed to withstand the starting pressure of the hosts, and thanks to a 7:0 spurt, they reduced their deficit and kept the intrigue. Passions were running high on the court, which the judges assessed with technical fouls.

Further, in the second quarter, it was a game of equal rivals. The teams found answers to each other's successful attacks. However, at the end of the period, Dnipro made its unanswered 9:0 spurt and went to the big break with a +10 advantage. After the resumption of the game, the hosts increased their advantage and nullified all attempts by Kyiv to catch up in the score. At the end of the third segment of the match, it reached a maximum of 17 points.

Dmytro Zabirchenko's basketball players went on a final assault in the fourth period and managed to reduce the gap to 4 points in a short period. A Kyiv player made a long shot for an equal score in the last attack, but missed. In a competitive struggle, the Dnipro team managed to win "gold" to the joy of the local fans. On this day, their advantage was in the better realization of two-point attempts (58% against 42% for the opponent) and a won shield (43-33 in rebounds) - noted in the Federation.

For "Dnipro" this championship became the second in a row and the third in the last six seasons. The club went through the past regular championship without defeats: 28-0. This year, he also won the Cup of Ukraine for the second time in a row. Therefore, he also made a "golden double" for the second time in a row.

