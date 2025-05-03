Basketball: "Dnipro" became the champion of Ukraine for the second time in a row in the 2024/25 season

$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
09:33 AM • 9886 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 21206 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 32676 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 33131 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 54176 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 52469 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 51817 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 69842 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 89841 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46383 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Popular news

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 24748 views

Trump showed himself in the image of the Pope

May 3, 05:43 AM • 5132 views

Ukrainian soldiers will participate in the parade in Great Britain on May 5

May 3, 06:03 AM • 14811 views

Cardinal predicts short conclave to elect Pope

May 3, 06:22 AM • 11758 views

Vučić fell ill, Fico cancels visits before promised trip to Moscow on May 9

10:13 AM • 10573 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 32677 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 24807 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 59682 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 68570 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 89841 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 24558 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 52469 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 25628 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 29278 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 28822 views
Basketball: "Dnipro" became the champion of Ukraine for the second time in a row in the 2024/25 season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

BC "Dnipro" defeated "Kyiv-Basket" in the final series of the Superleague Favbet playoffs and became the champion of Ukraine in basketball for the second time in a row. The game ended with a score of 69:66.

Basketball: "Dnipro" became the champion of Ukraine for the second time in a row in the 2024/25 season

BC "Dnipro", thanks to the victory over "Kyiv-Basket" in the third match of the Superleague Favbet playoff final series in basketball season 2024/25, became the champion of Ukraine for the second time in a row. This is reported by the Basketball Federation of Ukraine, reports UNN.

BC "Dnipro" held on to win against "Kyiv-Basket" in the tense ending of the decisive third match of the Superleague Favbet playoff final series in basketball season 2024/25 and became the champion of Ukraine for the second time in a row. The match in Dnipro's CSK Shinnik ended with a score of 69:66 in favor of the hosts, who won the "golden series" – 2-1

- the statement reads.

Details

The Dnipro team took the lead from the start of the match. In the first quarter, the advantage of Volodymyr Koval's team reached 10 points. The capital's players managed to withstand the starting pressure of the hosts, and thanks to a 7:0 spurt, they reduced their deficit and kept the intrigue. Passions were running high on the court, which the judges assessed with technical fouls.

Further, in the second quarter, it was a game of equal rivals. The teams found answers to each other's successful attacks. However, at the end of the period, Dnipro made its unanswered 9:0 spurt and went to the big break with a +10 advantage. After the resumption of the game, the hosts increased their advantage and nullified all attempts by Kyiv to catch up in the score. At the end of the third segment of the match, it reached a maximum of 17 points.

Dmytro Zabirchenko's basketball players went on a final assault in the fourth period and managed to reduce the gap to 4 points in a short period. A Kyiv player made a long shot for an equal score in the last attack, but missed. In a competitive struggle, the Dnipro team managed to win "gold" to the joy of the local fans. On this day, their advantage was in the better realization of two-point attempts (58% against 42% for the opponent) and a won shield (43-33 in rebounds)

- noted in the Federation.

For "Dnipro" this championship became the second in a row and the third in the last six seasons. The club went through the past regular championship without defeats: 28-0. This year, he also won the Cup of Ukraine for the second time in a row. Therefore, he also made a "golden double" for the second time in a row.

Let us remind

The Ukrainian national ice hockey team suffered a defeat (3:2) from the Japanese national team in the last round of the 2025 World Cup in Division IA. The fate of the national team will depend on the results of the opponents' matches.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Ukraine
