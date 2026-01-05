Barry Manilow successfully underwent surgery after being diagnosed with lung cancer

Photo from Barry Manilow's Instagram

Famous musician Barry Manilow announced positive news regarding his health after a lung cancer diagnosis. Earlier, the singer announced the discovery of a "cancerous spot" on his lung, which forced him to cancel January concerts and undergo surgery. He announced this on his Instagram, writes UNN.

As Manilow noted, the tumor was discovered by chance during a preventive MRI while he was being treated for prolonged bronchitis.

It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. This is good news - he wrote on social media.

Thanks to early cancer detection, the musician will not need chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

Recovery and plans

On Friday, January 2, Manilow shared a selfie from his hospital room on Instagram, captioning it: "Better today!". Currently, the performer is focused on recovering after surgery. Although the January performances have been postponed, his team promises to announce new concert dates soon.

Fans around the world express support for their idol, wishing him a speedy and complete recovery.

