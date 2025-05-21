Banking sector, energy and shadow fleet: Zelenskyy called on Koshta to make the next package of sanctions against Russia even stronger
Zelenskyy spoke with the President of the European Council, António Costa, regarding sanctions against Russia and Ukraine's membership in the EU. Costa confirmed that sanctions will be applied if Russia refuses to cease fire.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a substantive conversation with President of the European Council António Costa. He informed about diplomatic work, discussed possible steps, reports UNN.
Thanked for the approval of the 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia. The preparation of the next one is already underway, and it is very important that it be even stronger. It should include energy, the banking sector and the shadow fleet, including not only ships, but also the crews that service them. António confirmed that in case of Russia's refusal to cease fire, such sanctions will be applied
Also, according to the Head of State, they talked about opening negotiation clusters on Ukraine's membership in the EU.
It is important to find a solution that will unblock the process. Thank you for all the efforts for this
